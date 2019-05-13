CHICAGO (CBS)– Lincoln Park Zoo’s lion habitat is getting an upgrade and while the renovations are taking place, the lions will be saying goodbye to Chicago.
The lions, including 9-year-old male Sahar and 5-year-old female littermates Kamali and Zalika, will be leaving Lincoln Park Zoo in the next few weeks for Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina, Kansas
The $35 million renovation to the Kovler Lion House will feature vertical complexity, a training wall and a food zipline, simulating prey.
The new habitat is expected to open in 2020, according to Lincoln Park Zoo.
This is the last project of The Pride of Chicago, the zoo’s $135 million capital campaign.