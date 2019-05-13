CHICAGO (CBS)– A Waukegan man has been charged with arson after setting his own car on fire in Beach Park.
Officials found a 2018 Kia Optima on Kenosha Road fully engulfed in flames.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, officials identified the owner of the vehicle as Leonard H. Peters Jr., 21, of Waukegan. Peters initially told police his vehicle was stolen while he was at a party and had no knowledge of the car fire.
After further investigation it was determined Peters intentionally set his own car on fire.
“Peters claimed he was angered the car would frequently break-down and became upset it ran out of gas while he was driving on Kenosha Road, so he set the car on fire,” The Lake County Sheriff’s Office sated in a press release.
The 21-year-old was charged with one count of Arson and is due in court in June. His bond was set at $10,000.