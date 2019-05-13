CHICAGO (CBS)–The search continues Monday for a driver who took off after hitting a 7-year-old girl riding her bike Sunday in St. Charles.
The child is recovering at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Her family said she has multiple broken bones but is expected to recover.
Police say just after 1 p.m., a black Dodge pickup struck the girl on Geneva Avenue. Neighbors say she was on her way to play with a friend.
The truck fled the scene but was later found abandoned about a mile and a half away from the scene. Police believe the driver fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has a ponytail and was wearing tan pants.
Neighbor Matthew Hadley joined others in the community to send positive thoughts to the girl’s family.
“My heart and prayer is with you,” Hadley said. “I hope everything turns out for the best and I hope that whoever did this gets brought to justice.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.