CHICAGO (CBS) — The testimony of a legally blind man led to a 76-year murder sentence for one Chicago teen, and now that the witness’ diagnosis is known, some are questioning the conviction.

“The guy I seen, he did the shooting, and I stand by that,” said the witness, Dexter Saffold.

The only video from the June 2011 shooting at the a BP gas station at 66th and Stony Island shows a shooter, who is hard to make out, get dropped off in a car, run across the scene and then fire shots off camera.

Chicago police arrived to find a man fatally wounded. And Saffold was the main witness.

Saffold picked 18-year-old Darien Harris out of a lineup. The high school senior, who had no criminal record, soon found himself charged and convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to 76 years in prison, just a few weeks shy of graduation.

“And those dreams were taken away from me by the sole testimony of a blind man who said that my son committed a crime,” said Darien’s mom, Nekesha Harris.

Harris’ mom was talking about an unrelated federal disability lawsuit filed by Saffold years earlier in 2003 in which two separate doctors attested to the fact that Saffold is legally blind and had been for a least a decade before the shooting.

That fact never came up during Harris’ trial.

“They didn’t do anything wrong because they didn’t know. I didn’t have to tell nobody about my medical history,” Saffold said.

Saffold spoke to CBS 2 under the condition that his face be hidden. He said he stands by his testimony that he saw Darien Harris pull the trigger.

When asked if he is legally blind he responded, “I got glaucoma due to an eye disease.”

He confirmed the medical records obtained by CBS 2 were authentic.

Another witness said Monday that he was the one who called 911 after shots were fired that day. He also questioned Saffold’s timing and positioning at the crime scene.

Harris’ attorney pointed out a figure on a scooter, who appears to be Saffold rolling by more than a minute after shots were fired.

“Ain’t no we he could have seen him unless he’s Superman,” the witness said.

Based on these statement, Harris and his family have one wish.

“We’re asking, we’re begging, we’re pleading for Ms. Foxx and her office to really review this case with an unbiased eye,” Nakesha said. “Please send my baby home.”

A spokesperson for the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said its Conviction Integrity Unit is reviewing the case but could not comment any further.

CBS 2’s Megan Hickey has been writing back and forth with Darien from his prison cell in Stateville Correctional Center for several weeks.

He said he’s always claimed his innocence. He said he was at home watching the NBA Finals when he was allegedly committing the crime.

He is hopeful his case will get another look.