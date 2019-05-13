CHICAGO (CBS)–Trader Joe’s is opening a store in Chicago’s Hyde Park neighborhood, where the Treasure Island store was located before it closed last year.
The store is slated to open by fall of this year, according to a press release from the University of Chicago.
“The need to attract another quality, affordable grocery store is something I have heard consistently from my 5th ward constituents since last fall,” said Leslie Hairston, 5th Ward Alderman, in a press release. “I am very pleased to welcome Trader Joe’s as a community partner to the 5th Ward.”
There are 21 Trader Joe’s stores in Illinois, five of which are in Chicago, the company says.