CHICAGO (CBS)--Ten days after an explosion tore through a Waukegan chemical plant, killing four people, the company plans to reopen Monday.
It will be an emotional day for workers, who will return to the place where their coworkers lost their lives on a night that started out like any other.
An explosion that erupted shortly before 10 p.m. on May 3 at AB Specialty Silicones changed everything.
The owner of the company admits it will be difficult returning to work as usual.
“They’re heroes in my eyes, and I think of many,” said a man on Friday when hundreds came together for an emotional memorial.
During the coming days, more visitations and funerals will be held for second shift supervisor Byron Biehn, third shift supervisor Jeff Cummings, chemical operator Allen Stevens and lab technician Dan Nicklas.
As the community mourns, investigators are still working to determine the cause of the explosion. The process could take months.
A company spokesperson said the plant will close for the funerals so employees can attend.