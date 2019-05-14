CHICAGO (CBS) — Ald. Proco ‘Joe’ Moreno has been charged with insurance fraud and obstruction of justice, both felonies, police said Wednesday.
Police on Tuesday night confirmed Moreno was in police custody after an arrest warrant was issued for filing a false police report. Moreno is expected in bond court at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
Recently Moreno had been in the news for filing a police report on a stolen car. Moreno later admitted it was a misunderstanding between himself and a girlfriend who said she was allowed to borrow his vehicle.
Moreno lost his seat to Danial La Spata, who will be sworn in as the 1st Ward alderman May 20.
Moreno has been the 1st Ward alderman since 2011.