CHICAGO (CBS)– Lincoln Park Zoo welcomed a baby gorilla on Mother’s Day.

The critically-endangered newborn western lowland gorilla has yet to be named, but he has received plenty of love from his mother Rollie.

Rollie, a western lowland gorilla, gave birth to a baby on Mother’s Day (Lincoln Park Zoo)

The love and affection being felt between mom and baby is undeniable in the video Lincoln Park Zoo posted on Facebook Tuesday.

A newborn western lowland gorilla gazes up at his mother (Lincoln Park Zoo)

Rollie embraces her newborn in the video as she naps in a play area filled with hay, and the baby snuggles close to his mother’s chest while peering about the enclosure, taking in his first views of the world.

Rollier and her family live in the Regenstein Center for African Apes.

Zoo staff said the ape exhibit will remain closed until noon Wednesday as the primate community gets used to the new addition and the baby gets acclimated with his new surroundings.

 