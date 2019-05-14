CHICAGO (CBS)– Two Carol Stream massage parlors violated the village’s “Massage Establishment Ordinance” and prostitution charges were filed against employees, according to police.
Luna Spa, located at 838 north Gary Ave., received 9 citations during a compliance check. A criminal charge was filed against a female employee and owners sold the ownership rights.
The spa remains open under new management.
A compliance check at AD Spa, located at 1430 west Army Trail Rd., resulted in 13 ordinance violations and a criminal charge filed against a female employee.
The AD Spa owners agreed to cease operations immediately and evacuate their location within seven days.
The compliance checks were conducted by the Carol Stream Police Department and the Village’s Community Development Department.