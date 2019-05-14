CHICAGO (CBS) — Police from several agencies responded to a neighborhood in Chicago Heights near Western Avenue.
Dozens of officers and SWAT units were seen in the 600 block of Andover Street.
Illinois State Police were called to assist in the response to shots fired.
Chopper video shows heavy police activity in the neighborhood.
Video posted on Facebook shows police intervening after young men and women were shoving each other and throwing a few punches.
Neighbors say it started with two men fighting over a woman.
Crowds gathered, and multiple fist fights broke out.
A 22-year-old bystander was shot in the leg.
Chicago Heights police said they made numerous arrests and charges are pending.
This is developing story.