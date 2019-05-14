Looking to try the best coffee roasteries in town?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee roasteries in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Hero Coffee Bar
Topping the list is Hero Coffee Bar. Located at 439 S. Dearborn St. (between Van Buren Street and Congress Parkway) in the Loop, the coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest rated spot of its kind in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 364 reviews on Yelp.
2. Big Shoulders Coffee
Next up is River West’s Big Shoulders Coffee, situated at 1105 W. Chicago Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 262 reviews on Yelp, the coffee roastery has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Coffee & Tea Exchange
Lake View East’s The Coffee & Tea Exchange, located at 3311 N. Broadway (between Aldine Avenue and Buckingham Place), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, 4.5 stars out of 240 reviews.
4. Julius Meinl
Julius Meinl, a coffee roastery that offers coffee and tea and more in Lakeview, is another go-to, with four stars out of 687 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3601 N. Southport Ave. (between Waveland Avenue and Addison Street) to see for yourself.
5. Printer’s Row Coffee
Over in Wrightwood Neighbors, check out Printer’s Row Coffee, which has earned five stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp. You can find the coffee roastery, which offers coffee and tea and more, at 2482 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Montana and Altgeld streets).