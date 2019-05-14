CHICAGO (CBS)–Police released photos of two men wanted in connection with a series of garage burglaries on the South Side.
The men used a truck to ram their way into garages, and then made off with bikes and lawn care equipment, police said.
The men are believed to be responsible for seven garage burglaries:
- On May 9-10 on the 8700 block of South Throop
- On May 12 on the 9600 block of South Green
- On May 12 on the 9600 block of South Peoria
- On May 12 on the 9300 block of South Lowe
- On May 12 on the 10400 block of South Sangamon
- On May 13 on the 9100 block of South Lowe
- On May 13 on the 10100 block of South Lowe
Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8273.
Police also recommended homeowners lock their garage doors and lock and secure any vehicles inside, lock all gates and yard fences, and keep a record of the serial numbers/makes/models of all their valuables. They also suggested installing motion-activated lights, alarm systems, or surveillance cameras on their property.