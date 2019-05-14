  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)–Police released photos of two men wanted in connection with a series of garage burglaries on the South Side.

The men used a truck to ram their way into garages, and then made off with bikes and lawn care equipment, police said.

(Chicago Police)

The men are believed to be responsible for seven garage burglaries:

  • On May 9-10 on the 8700 block of South Throop
  • On May 12 on the 9600 block of South Green
  • On May 12 on the 9600 block of South Peoria
  • On May 12 on the 9300 block of South Lowe
  • On May 12 on the 10400 block of South Sangamon
  • On May 13 on the 9100 block of South Lowe
  • On May 13 on the 10100 block of South Lowe

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8273.

Police also recommended homeowners lock their garage doors and lock and secure any vehicles inside, lock all gates and yard fences, and keep a record of the serial numbers/makes/models of all their valuables. They also suggested installing motion-activated lights, alarm systems, or surveillance cameras on their property.