CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker and state lawmakers unveiled a proposal to strengthen Scott’s Law, also known as “The Move Over Law.”
Scott’s Law requires drivers to slow down and move over for vehicles that are flashing emergency lights.
This new bill makes violations of Scott’s Law a potential felony charge, and it carries harsher penalities.
So far this year, 16 troopers have been struck by drivers who failed to obey Scott’s Law. Two of those troopers died.
Trooper Christopher Lambert was hit by a passing car in January, when he stopped to help crash victims on the tri-state.
Trooper Brooke Jones-Story was hit by a passing truck in March, as she conducted a motor safety inspection.
Secretary of State Jesse White is also trying to get drivers to obey the move over law.
There will now be a reminder on driver’s license renewal notices and vehicle registrations.
Test question related to Scott’s Law on the written driving exam.