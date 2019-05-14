(CBS) — Chicago mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot will be inaugurated on May 20. What you need to know.
When
> The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Wintrust Arena, 200 E. Cermak Road. It is actually an official City Council meeting.
> In addition to Lightfoot, the city’s 50 alderman, including several new faces, Chicago Treasurer-elect Melissa Conyears-Ervin and City Clerk Anna Valencia will be sworn into office. The aldermen will be sworn in as a whole group.
> Lightfoot is expected to take the oath around 11 a.m.
Entertainment
> Performances include Chicago’s “Hamilton,” Miguel Cervantes; Chicago Sinfonietta; Puerto Rican Arts Alliance and Latin Music Program; Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus; and After School Matters Choir.
Tickets
> Tickets are free, but are currently sold out. You can add your name to the wait list here.
Open House
> Lightfoot will hold an open house at City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle, Fifth Floor, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is free and no ticket is required.
Live Coverage
> CBS Chicago will provide live coverage of the event on CBS 2, here at cbschicago.com, on your mobile phone and our app.