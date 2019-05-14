  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Illinois, Illinois Department of Corrections, inmate, transgender inmate


EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) — A transgender prisoner is suing Illinois Department of Corrections, accusing it of doing too little to protect her from abuse for over 15 years and requesting an order transferring her to a women’s prison.

Lawyers for the MacArthur Justice Center and Uptown People’s Law Center filed the 24-page lawsuit Tuesday in southern Illinois on behalf of the prisoner referred to her by a pseudonym, “Tay Tay.” She’s serving a sentence for armed robbery.

Plaintiff lawyer Sheila Bedi says Tay Tay faced assaults and constant taunts because of what Bedi calls “the IDOC’s systemic failure” to keep transgender inmates safe. The filing says a cellmate once raped Tay Tay.

IDOC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

A similar lawsuit led to a rare transfer of transgender prisoner Strawberry Hampton to a women’s prison last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.