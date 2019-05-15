CHICAGO (CBS) — Damaging winds, large hail and very heavy rain are possible for the Chicago area Thursday evening, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
A disturbance near the Dakotas will bring storms into Minnesota and Wisconsin overnight, and it is possible that some of those storms may drift into the Chicago area Thursday morning.
During the day temperatures will warm into the upper 70s, moisture will increase, and a cold front will move into the region bringing a storm threat from afternoon into the night. The strongest cells could bring damaging winds, hail and very heavy rain.
The Storm Prediction Center gives a “slight risk” for severe storms.
Temperatures Friday will struggle after the cold front, and there will be leftover showers.
The front will lift in the weekend allowing a warmup, but with the warming, storm chances increase.
Forecast:
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low of 56
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms, southwest winds may gust up to 30 mph, high of 79
Friday: Much cooler with passing showers, high of 59
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high of 72
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high of 79