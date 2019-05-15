  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Rahm Emanuel has announced the Chicago winner of a global contest to make the city greener.

Renderings of “Garfield Green” show how the proposal will revitalize more than an acre of vacant land in East Garfield Park, creating sustainable mixed-income housing, new retail space and a public plaza.

(Credit: City of Chicago)

The buildings will include construction materials created in Little Village, solar panels and a green roof to grow food and mitigate storm water damage.

(Credit: City of Chicago)

The project is part of a global movement to reinvent cities with the goal of combatting climate change.

(Credit: City of Chicago)