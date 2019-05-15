CHICAGO (CBS) — Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist and his wife Julianna Zobrist have filed for divorce from each other, court records show.
The couple, who married in 2005 in Iowa City, filed divorce petitions on May 13, with Julianna Zobrist filing in Cook County and Ben Zobrist filing in Williamson County, Tennessee, where the couple shares a summer home, according to court documents.
Julianna Zobrist’s court documents don’t disclose a reason for the divorce, but Ben Zobrist’s court filing is a little more specific about why the couple is splitting.
Ben Zobrist’s petition says his wife “has been guilty of inappropriate marital conduct which render further cohabitation impossible.”
The split comes a week after Zobrist, 37, took a leave of absence from the Cubs and was placed on the team’s restricted list as a result. Zobrist also missed some time with his team during spring training.
It’s unclear whether Zobrist’s leave of absence is connected to the divorce proceedings.
The couple has three children together and share a home in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood, according to court documents.
Julianna Zobrist, a 34-year-old author and Christian music singer, hired the law firm Berger Schatz to represent her in the divorce, according to court records.
A spokesperson for the law firm declined to comment.
After the Cubs entered the postseason last year, Zobrist posted on Instagram that he planned to travel and watch his wife “crush her book tour.”
Zobrist hasn’t changed his Twitter bio, which says he’s the ‘husband to Julianna.’ Several photos of the couple still appear on her Instagram page.