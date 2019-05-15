CHICAGO (CBS)–Indiana has been awarded $1.2 million in federal funding to help fight the state’s opioid epidemic.
Part of the funding includes $200,000 from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy to help fund mental health treatment centers.
Federal officials say rural opioid users are more likely to be uninsured, less educated, and have lower incomes compared to residents of urban areas.
Indiana’s funding is part of $24 million announced Monday for 40 states.