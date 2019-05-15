CHICAGO (CBS) — Police have reopened one of the three lanes of Interstate 80/94 that were blocked in Hammond, Indiana, during the Wednesday morning rush hour, after a semi-trailer overturned and spilled a mix of diesel fuel and honey on the expressway.
Indiana State Police said the truck hauling 41,000 pounds of honey was entering the eastbound lanes of I-80/94 when its front apparently broke, and the truck rolled over.
The driver told police he had just fueled up, and the truck was not only leaking part of its load of honey, but diesel fuel.
Police said traffic in both directions would be affected for several hours while crews clean up the spill, and drivers are being advised to find alternate routes, such as the Indiana Toll Road or surface streets.