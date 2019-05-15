Tips to Prepare for Severe Weather
Tornados
Know the difference between Tornado Watch, Warning and Emergency
- Tornado Watch- Be Prepared: Conditions could lead to the formation of severe storms and tornadoes.
- Tornado Warning-Take Action: A tornado has been spotted or indicated by weather radar, meaning a tornado is occurring or expected soon.
- Tornado Emergency-Take Action: A rare situation with a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage due to a confirmed violent tornado.
Take Shelter
Know your safe location
Make a family communication plan; pick two places to meet in case you are separated from your family
Store An Emergency Preparedness Kit:
- Bottled water
- Non-perishable food
- Flashlights & extra batteries
- Extra clothing & blankets
- An extra set of keys & cash
- Medications & a first aid kit
- Personal hygiene items
- Pet supplies
- A weather alert radio or portable AM/FM radio
Get Your Pets Ready If you can move all pets to the shelter well ahead of the storm
Relocate Valuables
Inspect your Roof
Clean your rain gutters
Trim Trees
Move Outdoor furniture and accessories inside
Prepare your Windows
Learn how to Turn your Utilities Off (Do not turn off your gas unless officials tell you to turn it off)
Protect outdoor electrical outlets
Keep a fire extinguisher handy
Flooding
Know the difference between a Flood Watch and Flood Warning
- Flood Watch: Flooding is possible.
- Flood Warning: Flooding is happening or will happen soon.
Never Drive through flood waters (Turn Around Don’t Drown)
Two feet of water can make you lose control of your vehicle
Never Drive around Barricades
Never Walk into Flood Waters
Six inches of standing water can sweep you off your feet.
Lightning
If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be hit by lightning.
Outside, there is no safe place during a thunderstorm but these actions may slightly reduce your risk of being struck.
Avoid open fields
Stay away from trees and tall objects
Stay away from water, wet items and metal objects
If you are inside a car, you are safe inside a hard top car as long as you do the following:
Close all windows
Don’t touch metal objects inside car
Pull over on the side of road avoid overpasses
If you are inside during a thunderstorm:
Don’t touch plugged in electrical equipment or electronics
Stay away from windows and doors and stay off porches
Stay off corded phones
Do not lie on concrete floors or lean on concrete walls
