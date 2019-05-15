CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood.
Police said the victims were standing near 113th and Wentworth around 2:15 p.m., when someone opened fire from a passing car.
The boy was shot in the head, abdomen, and lower body, and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.
The woman was shot in the chest, and was taken to Christ in serious condition.
Further details of the shooting were not available.
No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.