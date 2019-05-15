  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Crime, Local TV, Roseland, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was killed and a 23-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood.

Police said the victims were standing near 113th and Wentworth around 2:15 p.m., when someone opened fire from a passing car.

The boy was shot in the head, abdomen, and lower body, and was pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The woman was shot in the chest, and was taken to Christ in serious condition.

Further details of the shooting were not available.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.