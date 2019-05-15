CINCINNATI (AP) — Eugenio Suarez hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night, and slumping Yasiel Puig singled with the bases loaded in the 10th, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs’ stingy bullpen let a solid start by Yu Darvish go to waste. Darvish fanned 11 batters, and Addison Russell hit a two-run homer — his first since returning from a 40-game suspension for domestic violence — to help the Cubs to a 5-3 lead.

Suarez’s homer off Carl Edwards Jr. tied it in the eighth, only the fourth time the Cubs have blown such a late lead.

Joey Votto drew a one-out walk from Brad Brach (3-1) in the 10th and Suarez followed with a single for his third hit of the game. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Puig singled to the base of the wall in center, flipping his bat away in celebration.

Amir Garrett (3-1) pitched out of a two-on threat in the 10th.

Darvish allowed five hits and a pair of runs in 5 1/3 innings at the ballpark where his 2018 season ended.

The right-hander made only eight starts in his first year with the Cubs. He got a 6-1 win at Great American Ball Park on May 20 and missed the rest of the season with triceps and elbow problems, leading to surgery on Sept. 12.

He has struggled with his control this season. Back in Cincinnati, Darvish had his first 10-strikeout game since 2017. He didn’t walk a batter while throwing 102 pitches.

Russell and Albert Almora Jr. connected off Sonny Gray, who came to the Reds in an offseason trade with the Yankees and has yet to win in nine starts for the team he rooted for as a youth. Kyle Schwarber also homered.

Russell was suspended last October for violating baseball’s policy against domestic abuse. He completed the suspension earlier this month and was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs called him up on May 8 when Ben Zobrist went on indefinite leave.

© 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.