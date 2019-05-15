CHICAGO (CBS) — A gay couple from Chicago’s Lane Tech High School says they were shown the door at popular restaurant Big Boy Gyros for hugging.

Junior Kendall Anderson says he’s still rattled by what happened to him and his boyfriend Peder Sevig at the local restaurant. The teens say they went to Boy Boy Gyros across the street from the North Side high school Monday with a group of friends.

Anderson said he gave Sevig a hug and then a Big Boy employee said, “We can’t have two guys hugging in here.”

“And then he said something to the effect of if it was a guy and a girl it would be OK, but we can’t allow two boys,” Anderson said.

The teens, stunned, said they moved to leave.

“We did decide to leave,” said one of the boys’ friends.

But they say employee continued.

“Right before we left he said, ‘Get out. We don’t want your kind here, anyway,'” said Anderson.

The man who the students say was that employee told CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov he was just a customer when she tried to speak with him.

Another Big Boy employee told CBS 2’s crew to turn the camera off, which they did. No one inside the restaurant would talk further on the record.

But the incident prompted Lane Tech’s administration to get involved.

They sent an email to students and parents stating, “We want to make it clear that Lane Tech does not stand for discrimination of any kind … This incident will be addressed in person by Lane Tech’s administration.”

“To understand that my school respects and values students like me and like my friends is very important,” said sophomore Jolie Mahr.

She posted about the incident, with some replying the teens were just loitering or putting their feet up on tables.

“I have seen a lot of those comments on social media and whatever, and I would just like

CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov spent about 10 minutes inside the restaurant speaking with an employee and left contact information, but no one has called with comment.

Chicago Public Schools officials also have not responded to repeated requests for comment.