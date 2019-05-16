



The 7-year-old girl who was hit by a pickup truck driven by 42-year-old Brian Quartuccio on Mother’s Day is home from the hospital.

A post on the Kane County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page says, “Sweet Lexi from the Valley View hit and run is back home, already!”

Bond was set at $500,000 on Tuesday for Quartuccio, the man accused of hitting Lexi Hanson with his pickup truck and fleeing the scene on Mother’s Day, after a judge ruled his disturbing driving record proves he’s a danger to society.

Quartuccio turned himself in Monday after he was identified as the driver who hit the girl at Geneva and Courier avenues in west suburban St. Charles as she was on her way to play with a friend Sunday afternoon.

Lexi survived the impact, but her family said she has multiple broken bones and a spinal injury.

Quartuccio allegedly fled the scene, and ditched his truck about a mile and a half away from the scene. He’s now charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, driving on a revoked license, driving an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The first two alleged offenses are felonies.

Kane County State’s Attorney Joseph McMahon said the truck Quartuccio was driving was registered to someone else, possibly a relative.

“Providing a vehicle to someone else who you know has a revoked license, that’s a crime, and if we have evidence that somebody provided that vehicle knowingly to him we’ll look at that aspect of the case as well,” he said.

UPDATE: Bail for man accused of hitting young girl with pickup truck and fleeing the scene set at $500K. He must pay 10% or $50K to get out on bail. Next court date set for May 23rd. @cbschicago https://t.co/u3voIICV9S — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) May 14, 2019

At his first court appearance in the hit-and-run, prosecutors noted Quartuccio was still on probation for driving on a revoked license when he hit Lexi.

Records show Quartuccio’s license was revoked in 2012. He has three drunk-driving arrests and has been cited three times for driving with a revoked license. He has also been cited five times for driving without insurance and has been given at least seven speeding tickets.

“The laws are in place. The suspensions and revocations occur and we do all we can through traffic enforcement to try and get them off the roadway, but at the end of the day it’s a choice by a person to get behind the wheel when they’re not supposed to and he made that choice,” Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said.

A Kane County judge set Quartuccio’s bond at $500,000, meaning he must pay $50,000 to be released from custody. Quartuccio is due back in court on May 23.

Meantime, Lexi’s family said she is expected to make a full recovery, and has been stabilized at Advocate Children’s Hospital in Park Ridge.

“She’s in great hands, and she will pull through stronger than ever,” said her mother, Jess Hanson.

“We are so humbled and blessed with all the love and support for our beautiful angel, Lexi,” she added. “In times of tragedy, Valley View and Saint Charles always pull together, and we’re so grateful to be part of such a loving community.”

The Hanson family has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money to cover the medical expenses.