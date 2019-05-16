CHICAGO (CBS) — A contractor has been convicted of paying nearly $100,000 in bribes to former Markham Mayor David Webb Jr. to guarantee work from the south suburb.
A jury found Michael Jarigese and his business, Tower Contracting, guilty of nine counts of honest services wire fraud and one count of federal program bribery.
Webb previously pleaded guilty to corruption charges. During his testimony at Jarigese’s trial, Webb said Jarigese gave him several bribes in coffee cups filled with cash during meetings in his city hall office.
Federal prosecutors said, as part of the scheme, Webb helped Tower Contracting keep business with the city, and obtain new contracts, including a $3.4 million renovation of Rosener Park, and a $15 million renovation of a senior living center bearing Webb’s name.
As part of his plea deal, Webb admitted to taking $300,000 from Jarigese and other contractors doing business with the city starting in 2008.
Prosecutors have said he also took approximately $170,000 in bribes from Thomas Summers, the owner of Alsterda Cartage and Construction. In exchange, Webb allegedly helped Alsterda get city contracts.
Summers’ trial is scheduled for later this year.
Webb faces up to 9 years in prison as part of his plea agreement.