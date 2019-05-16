CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were injured Thursday morning, when a minivan crashed into a McDonald’s in Evanston, as the driver lost control while trying to make a turn.
Police said a 47-year-old woman was driving north on Oakley Avenue, turning west onto Howard Street, when she lost control of her minivan, and crashed through the wall of a McDonald’s, coming to a stop in the dining area.
The woman suffered a minor leg injury in the crash, and a 58-year-old man who was eating inside the McDonald’s at the time suffered minor lacerations. Both went to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.
The driver was issued a tickets for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The minivan leaked gasoline as a result of the crash, and the spill was cleaned up by Evanston firefighters.
The McDonald’s was closed after the crash for repairs, cleanup, and an assessment of the structural damage.
Police said another vehicle also crashed into the same McDonald’s on May 3.