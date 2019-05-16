CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were seriously injured in a fire early Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, when the young woman ran back into her burning house to save her little brother.

The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. on the second floor of a home near 69th and King Drive.

Sharon Aikens said 10 people and two dogs were in the house at the time of the fire, and all but one of them got out safe before realizing 4-year-old Davarion Wilson was still inside.

His 19-year-old sister, Tatianna Wilson, ran back upstairs to find her brother, and then carried him out onto the front porch, where paramedics began treating both of them.

“She’s a hero. She was very brave to go back in there and risk herself getting burnt to just help her brother get out,” Aikens said.

Tatianna’s sister, Erickia Johnson, said Tatiana was not hurt while initially escaping the fire, but suffered burns on her back, shoulders, neck, and legs when she went back to get Davarion.

“I feel like she’s a hero, because she didn’t have to do that. She could have just left out of the house, and tried to protect herself, but she’d rather risk her life for others,” she said.

Tatianna and Davarion both were taken to the hospital in serious to critical condition. Tatianna was being treated at the University of Chicago trauma center. Davarion was being treated at Comer Children’s Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.