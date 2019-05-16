CHICAGO (CBS) — A 19-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy were seriously injured in a fire early Thursday morning in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.
The fire started shortly before 5 a.m. on the second floor of a home near 69th and King Drive.
Three adults, three children, and two dogs were in the home when the fire started.
A 19-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in serious to critical condition.
A 4-year-old boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in serious to critical condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.