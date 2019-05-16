CHICAGO (CBS) — A 41-year-old Griffith man was charged with the fatal shooting of a man in unincorporated Griffith Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Juan Guerrero was charged today with murder in Lake Superior Court after Jermaine Salazar, 46, was shot outside his home in the 200 block of North Colfax.
Guerrero fought with his ex-girlfriend, who was living with Salazar, earlier that day, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department says this affidavit states the woman and Guerrero argued at his home where she had visited with Salazar to pick up her foster son. Shortly after 9 p.m., Guerrero drove to the woman’s house and asked her to come outside because he was still angry.
The woman told authorities she saw Guerrero with a gun in his hand when she walked outside. Salazar then exited the home and Guerrero is alleged to have opened fire in their direction.
Salazar was shot several times in his torso and was pronounced at Methodist Northlake Hospital in Gary.
Police have retrieved the .9mm handgun believed to be used in the shooting.