CHICAGO (CBS) — The parents of Marlen Ochoa, the pregnant 19-year-old who was murdered, spoke out about their daughter and why it took so long for police to “take action sooner and save a life”.
Arnulfo Ochoa, Marlen’s father, said the family has closure now that their daughter’s remains have been positively identified. However, he cited “these anti-immigrant laws” for a delay in the case’s investigation.
RELATED 3 Arrested, 1 Other Questioned In Murder Of Pregnant Teen Marlen Ochoa; Baby Cut From Her Womb Remains In Critical Condition
Raquel Uriostegui, Ochoa’s mother, described her daughter as “an angel”.
Ochoa’s parents said Marlen was born in Mexico and that the family moved to the U.S. when she was 2 years old.
Both parents are asking for help obtaining humanitarian visas for Marlen’s grandparents to come to the U.S. for her funeral.
In a statement, Chicago police responded, “We can’t comment on the sensitive nature on the current state of the investigation.”