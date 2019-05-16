CHICAGO (CBS) — Powerful storms moved through the western and southwestern suburbs early Thursday afternoon, setting off tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings, and bringing heavy rain, some hail, and at least one apparent sighting of a funnel cloud.

Showers and thunderstorms began moving into northern Illinois late Thursday morning, and soon produced strong storms far west of Chicago.

A tornado warning earlier was issued for DeKalb, Kendall, and LaSalle counties, but that warning has since expired.

Several severe thunderstorm warnings also were issued across the western and southwestern suburbs, bringing winds of up to 70 mph and reports of large hail in some areas.

There was at least one apparent sighting of a funnel cloud near Sandwich. A possible tornado also was sighted in LaSalle County on North 42nd Road just south of Sandwich, according to the National Weather Service, but there have been no confirmed reports so far of any tornados touching down.

The system is moving south around 45 mph, and should clear from the Chicago area by around 2 or 3 p.m.

Another shot of this tornado-warned storm, stitched from a panorama #ilwx pic.twitter.com/jTerIB6JhP — ➖Dustin Miller➖ (@spdustin) May 16, 2019

Another round of storms could bring severe weather this evening. The main threats likely will be strong winds, damaging hail, and heavy rain. There won’t be much of a tornado threat.

Today’s storms could be just the first of what might be an active period of weather through the weekend, with more showers and storms possible on and off on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

The storms also will usher in cooler weather on Friday, with highs in the low 50s, before warming up into the low 80s on Saturday, and the high 60s on Sunday.