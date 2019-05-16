CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado warning has been issued for parts of the western suburbs as powerful thunderstorms are moving through the Chicago area.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Kendall, and LaSalle counties through 12:30 p.m. An earlier warning in DeKalb county was cancelled.
A severe thunderstorm warning also has been issued for parts of Kendall, DeKalb, and Kane counties until 12:15 p.m., with wind gusts of up to 70 mph and reports of hail up to golf ball-sized hail.
Half an inch of rain fell in five minutes in DeKalb, according to a trained National Weather Service observer.
The system is moving south around 45 mph, and should clear from the Chicago area by around 2 or 3 p.m.
Another round of storms could bring severe weather this evening. The main threats likely will be strong winds, damaging hail, and heavy rain. There won’t be much of a tornado threat.
Today’s storms could be just the first of what might be an active period of weather through the weekend, with more showers and storms possible on and off on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
The storms also will usher in cooler weather on Friday, with highs in the low 50s, before warming up into the low 80s on Saturday, and the high 60s on Sunday.