CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is taking action now that measles is on the rise across the country.
As of May 10, there have been 839 cases of measles this year in 23 states. That’s the most since 1994. Seven of the cases are in Illinois.
Among other things, the Illinois Department of Public Health is spending $3.5 million on local campaigns to get more people vaccinated.
The IDPH is also sending health case providers new information on measles testing, reporting and prevention.