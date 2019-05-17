  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMMeghan and Harry Plus One
    8:00 PMNo Exit!
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMCBS 2 News at 10:00PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cook County, Illinois, Illinois Department of Public Health, Measles


CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois is taking action now that measles is on the rise across the country.

As of May 10, there have been 839 cases of measles this year in 23 states. That’s the most since 1994. Seven of the cases are in Illinois.

RELATED Cook County Named Most Vulnerable Place In U.S. For Measles Outbreak; ‘It’s Going To Get Nasty’

Among other things, the Illinois Department of Public Health is spending $3.5 million on local campaigns to get more people vaccinated.

The IDPH is also sending health case providers new information on measles testing, reporting and prevention.