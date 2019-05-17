CHICAGO (CBS)– The beloved sculptures of three wolves on the Columbia College campus replaced by piles of dirt and twisted metal, after they were bulldozed without warning.

What was once a destination spot for tourists is now a demolition site, all because of what school officials are calling an “unintentional internal error.”

For over twenty years, the cement sculpture of three wolves situated at 11th and Wabash in the South Loop has attracted attention.

“It was fun to see so many people taking pictures of themselves with it,” said sculptor Ellen Nasvik.

Ellen Nasvik said she created this work of art she calls the “Leaping Wall” for Columbia College Chicago in 1993.

Nasvik said the entire process took over a month to complete and involved, “welded the armatures, the planning, putting together the forms.”

She said, “it was a lot of work.”

One of three sculptures was destroyed earlier this week when the college started construction on a new outdoor space.

“Instead of being really sad about it, I’m really happy that people enjoyed it as long as they did,” Nasvik said.

“The college did reach out to some of the artists involved and also inquired about the possibility of relocating the pieces,” a Columbia College representative told CBS 2. “Regrettably, as these attempts were being made, the sculptures were not salvaged as part of the demolition due to some internal miscommunication.”

When asked if she was ever notified by the school, Nasvik stated, “No, not really, no one from the school tried to contact me directly.”

The sculptor said a new home could have been found for it.

Steve Weaver, executive director of the Chicago Public Art Group, which is a nonprofit that’s produced hundreds of art projects in the city, expressed his concern.

“It’s just a loss for the city,” Weaver said. “It’s a loss of our history, of our culture and really, it can’t be replaced.”

Nasvik believes the school should offer up another opportunity to create something special for Chicago.

“I think they should commission something new from the artists that they took down,” she said.

The school said the new space will include a platform for performing arts, a seating area and pathways, but gave no word on whether any new works of art will be commissioned.