



It was a sad day in court for family and friends of 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa.

They heard graphic details of what prosecutors said happened to Ochoa and for the first time, they saw the mother and daughter duo accused of killing her.

People in the community showed up early to the court house to show their support for Ochoa’s family.

They stood on the front steps outside the building and hours later made their way inside.

For about an hour, a judge heard from prosecutors as they pushed for no bond for her alleged killers.

Ochoa’s mother walked out of the courtroom after the hearing overwhelmed with emotion.

“The family was in too much anguish and pain inside of the victims unit they were almost passing out from the pain and anguish they were feeling,” said Julie Contreras, of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Contreras has been working with the family.

“This judge, we applaud her and her decision and the state’s attorney’s office we applaud them moving forward to ask for no bond,” Contreras said.”They would have been at risk to the general public not only this family.

Ochoa’s father had no comment as he left the courthouse.

Just yesterday he was at the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office where he saw his daughter’s remains and today he had to face her alleged killers.

What’s supposed to be a joyous time in his life celebrating the birth of his grandson is now left with pain and heartache as baby Lopez remains in the hospital in grave condition.

Ochoa’s baby is at Christ Hospital on life support.

A candle light vigil for Ochoa will take place Friday night at Rainy Park at 7 p.m.