



Riding a bike is a skill you typically don’t forget, but biking through Chicago’s busy streets is a whole other ballgame.

Urban biking requires focus, street smarts and knowledge of the city’s biking laws and safety guidelines.

That’s according to the City of Chicago and the city’s Divvy bike rental system, which together are offering free summer bike riding classes to help people learn how to navigate the city streets on a bike.

The classes are being offered as part of the city’s “Learn to Ride a Bike 2019” campaign.

The classes are intended to “encourage adults who have never ridden a bike or haven’t ridden recently to feel comfortable riding a bike on city streets,” according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Students can use Divvy bikes for free during the classes, and participants get a free helmet.

Demand for the classes this year has been so high that 100 extra spots have been added to the classes, which run from June 10 through August 31 and are taught by instructors hired by the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Classes are held during two-hour sessions held on three days of the week at three alternating locations.

On Saturdays, classes will meet at the Chicago Center for Green Technology at 445 N. Sacramento Ave., Mondays at Kennedy King College at 710 W. 65th St. and on Thursdays at Seward Park at 375 W. Elm St.

Kids are encouraged to join, but are required to bring their own bikes because Divvy requires riders to be over age 16.

Online registration for the classes is now open.