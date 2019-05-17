



Marlen Ochoa’s family said they are outraged and hurt.

A picture circulating on social media shows one of the suspects, Piotr Bobak, holding baby yavani, all while Ochoa’s remains were behind Figeuroa’s house.

The three people charged in the gruesome slaying of Marlen Ochoa, a pregnant teenager who had been missing for three weeks, were ordered held without bail on Friday.

Court document reveal how long it took the hospital and police to identify the baby.

Family spokesperson Julie Contreras said this photograph is “devastating to them.” Bobak claimed on social media that the baby was his.

He’s now charged with concealing the murder of Ochoa.

Marlen Ochoa’s family is saddened by pictures showing one of the suspects holding & standing over baby Yavani in the hospital. They want to know why he was able to see Yavani. As court docs show, an exam determined Clarisa Figueroa showed no signs of having a baby. pic.twitter.com/D1tiucwCO7 — Tim McNicholas (@TimMcNicholas) May 18, 2019

“How is it that these criminals, these murderers, were allowed to stand around this baby?” Contreras said. “Name him. Claim him. When in fact they were not his parents.”

On April 23, baby Yavani was brought to advocate Christ medical center after an emergency call.

Both Yavani and Figueroa were taken to the hospital.

A court document reveals that an OB technician cleaned blood off Figueroa’s arms hands and face but she showed no signs of having delivered a baby.

“And if they examined her and they see she did not give birth to a child, what then should have been the protocol and procedure?” Contreras said.

Police said they didn’t discover a connection between Figueroa and Ochoa until 14 days later on May 7.

Ochoa’s family said they don’t know when these pictures were taken and two of Figueroa’s daughters told CBS 2 they were also able to visit the baby during that time.

On May 9,DCFS said they learned of the baby for the first time through a hotline call from a mandated reporter.

The agency said they immediately placed the baby in protective custody.

Christ Medical Center declined to comment “out of respect for patient privacy and in compliance with federal and state regulations.”

Contreras says Ochoa’s mother is searching for answers.

“The audacity for this monster to be over her grandson after he was ripped out of the womb of her daughter, it’s painful, she said” Contreras said.

Contreras says the family will be meeting with the Christ Medical Center staff in the coming days to try to get answers to some of their questions.

The family is also facing a very difficult decision, whether the take the baby, Yavani, off life support.