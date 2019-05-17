(CBS) — John Maki Jr., of Spring Grove, has been charged with two counts of first degree murder at a home in the 11100 block of Serenity Path, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., on May 15, deputies responded to the residents
Upon arrival, deputies discovered Maki Jr. and a deceased male inside the residence. Spring Grove Police, Illinois State Police, Spring Grove Fire Protection District, and Richmond Fire Protection District also responded to the scene.
Maki Jr. was subsequently taken into custody and charged with two counts of first degree murder.
No further information was available.