CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lombard woman has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for murdering her mother in 2018, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Stephanie Defalco, 29, appeared in court Friday where the judge handed down the sentence.
Credit: DuPage CountyOn March 20, 2018, Lombard police officers responded to a call at 197 Grace Street and found Judith DeFalco, 61, deceased.
Throughout the investigation, police learned an argument between Judith and her daughter Stephanie became physical. Officials said Stephanie strangled her mother to death and then stole her mother’s phone, jewelry and car before fleeing the scene.
Stephanie was taken into custody the following day.
Her bond was set at $3 million on March 23, 2018 and she has remained at the DuPage County Jail since then.
On April 3, 2019, Stephanie DeFalco pleaded guilty to one count of first degree murder. She will be required to serve 100% of her sentence.