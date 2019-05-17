(CBS) — Five fast facts about Lori Lightfoot.
1) Lori Lightfoot will become Chicago’s 56th mayor of Chicago on May 20, succeeding Rahm Emanuel. Chicago’s first mayor was William Ogden, who took office in 1837.
2) Lightfoot will be the first African-American woman and first openly gay mayor of Chicago. She is married to Amy Eshleman.
3) Lightfoot was born on Aug. 4, 1962 in Massillon, Ohio. Her father worked as a janitor and handyman. Her mother worked as a home health care aide.
4) Lightfoot graduated from the University of Michigan and received her law degree from the University of Chicago. As a lawyer, she most recently was senior equity partner in the Litigation and Conflict Resolution Group at Mayer Brown LLP.
5) Lightfoot has never held elected office, but her public service includes working as an assistant U.S. attorney, president of the Chicago Police Board and the department’s accountability task force.