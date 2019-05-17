CHICAGO (CBS) — The three people charged in the gruesome slaying of Marlen Ochoa, a pregnant teenager who had been missing for three weeks, were set to appear in bond court on Friday.

Police said Ochoa, 19, was strangled with a coaxial cable and her baby was cut from her womb on April 23, the day she disappeared. Her baby, Yavani Yadiel Lopez, is in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he is on life support and has no brain activity.

“Words really cannot express how disgusting and thoroughly disturbing these allegations are,” said Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree, 25, have been charged with one count each of first-degree murder, accused of killing Ochoa after luring her to the house with promises of baby clothes and a stroller for her baby.

Police said Desiree Figueroa confessed to helping her mother strangle Ochoa.

The elder Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, has been charged with concealment of a homicide.

All three were due to appear in bond court on Friday. Ochoa’s family has said they want all three held without bail.

The Murder of Marlen Ochoa

Police said the day Ochoa went missing, Clarissa Figueroa called 911 to report she had just given birth. A neighbor allegedly saw her run outside, holding a newborn and wearing a blood-smeared shirt, but she had no blood on her shorts.

The neighbor said the woman told her, “I just had the baby, and it’s not breathing.”

An ambulance took the baby to Christ Medical Center, where DNA tests this week confirmed the baby is Ochoa’s.

Questions still loom about the motive and how and when the baby was removed from Ochoa’s womb. Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said he would not comment on how the baby was removed in consideration for the family.

“Only they know that,” Johnson said. “We assume they would raise the child as their own.”

Clarisa Figueroa allegedly lured Ochoa to her home on the 4100 block of West 77th Place under false pretenses, offering to give away extra baby clothes and a stroller that had been given to her daughter.

Ochoa had been to the home to get baby items in the past, and Ochoa and Figueroa knew each other.

Police said their big break in the case came May 7 from one of Ochoa’s friends, who led them to the Facebook page where she’d been in contact with Clarisa Figueroa about the baby clothes.

“Once they got that break on May 7, then things started going quickly,” Johnson said. “There was nothing to point us in that direction in the beginning.”

One of Ochoa’s friends told detectives about the Facebook group she was in, prompting them to look into the group.

When detectives went to the Figueroas’ home, they found Ochoa’s car nearby.

Detectives also met with Desiree Figueroa that day, and she told them her mother had delivered the baby taken to Christ Medical Center on April 23.

Police also went to the hospital to interview Clarisa Figueroa, who denied Ochoa came to her house, but admitted knowing her. Detectives obtained DNA from the baby and compared it Ochoa’s husband. Those tests later confirmed he is the father.

On Tuesday, after DNA tests confirmed the baby is Ochoa’s, detectives executed a search warrant at the Figueroas’ house, and found bleach and cleaning solutions in the home. Detectives brought the people living there in for questioning.

Investigators also discovered a garbage can containing Ochoa’s remains and the cable used to strangle her. The crime lab also found burned clothes and blood on the carpet, in the hallway, and in the bathroom.

Police said it appears this is the first time the offenders did something like this, but they are going through social media to see if there were attempts to lure others.