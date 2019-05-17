CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago’s high-end restaurant scene expanded this week with the opening of new Bucktown restaurant, Stone Flower.
A tasting menu that includes 12 to 15 courses is priced between $300 and $335, making it the city’s second priciest restaurant behind Alinea, which has three Michelin stars, according to Chicago Eater.
The price doesn’t include wine, but Stone Flower is BYOB, with a corkage fee of $50.
If you do order from the wine list, according to the website, the wines are “intelligently sourced from all around the globe and a focus on living life to the absolute fullest.”
Chicago restauranteur Jacob Bickelhaupt opened Stone Flower two years after his former fine dining restaurant, 42 Grams, closed abruptly.
The Chicago Eater reports 42 Grams closed after a domestic dispute between Bickelhaupt and his ex-wife in 2017.
The new restaurant opened Thursday night at 1952 N. Damen Ave. It has a 12-seat chef’s counter and a “custom kitchen built for an immersive experience for both the chef and guest,” according to the website.
The menus will rotate, and the dishes are inspired by Bickelhaupt’s Wisconsin roots mixed with international influences.
Thinking about a visit to Stone Flower? Tickets have to be purchased in advance, and refunds are unavailable, according to the website.