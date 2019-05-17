CHICAGO (CBS)– The NBA draft combine is wrapping up on the West Side. The most intriguing and imposing figure at the Quest Multisport Complex is the towering Tacko Fall from UCF.
Tacko measures a whopping 7-foot-7 in his size 22 sneakers, with a wingspan over 8-feet wide. He has a chance to become the 9th player in NBA history over 7-foot-5.
“The things I really do well, every team needs that, especially defensively with my size,” he said. “I can move better than people think I can adn I’ve shown it here. The more I play the more experience I get.”
There’s more to him, though, than his height that meets the eye. The native of Senegal is still learning the game of basketball, but the engineering major has mastered the English language after moving to the U.S. a little over six years ago.