CHICAGO (CBS) — A 57-year-old Zion man has been charged with killing a man who was reported missing two months ago.
Cory Rhinehart, 28, was reported missing on March 18, when his family told police they hadn’t seen him for three days. His family also said he hadn’t been showing up for work, and his cell phone was turned off.
Late Friday night, Zion police announced 57-year-old Vincent Bevly had been arrested on two counts of first-degree murder in Rhinehart’s death.
Police declined to provide any details on the investigation, including how Rhinehart was killed, or if his body has been located.
Bevly was due to appear for a bond hearing Saturday in Lake County.