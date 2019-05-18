CHICAGO (CBS)– Jose Guerrero, 75, has been located.
He was reported missing from the Craigin neighborhood.
Police said the missing man was last seen in the vicinity of 2600 north Laramie Avenue wearing a long-sleeve light blue Polo shirt, red and black pajama pants and white sandals.
Guerrero suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is believed to be disoriented and in need of medical attention.
Guerrero is 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.