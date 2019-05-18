CHICAGO (CBS) — When Illinois State Rep. Steve Reick (R-Woodtock) was pulled over in Springfield earlier this month, he admitted right off the bat he had one too many drinks that night.
Dashboard camera video from his drunk driving arrest shows Reick hitting the curb with his pickup truck as he was pulled over around 11:45 p.m. on May 1.
An Illinois State Police trooper stopped Reick at the intersection of South Grand and Eastdale Avenue for driving 15 to 20 mph above the speed limit, and committing a turn signal violation.
“I have had too much to drink tonight,” Reick told the trooper. “I will admit that.”
The video shows Reick trying a walk-and-turn sobriety test, and blowing into a Breathalyzer.
The trooper informed Reick his blood alcohol level measured at .146, and Reick said he wasn’t sure what the legal limit was in Illinois. The trooper told him the legal limit is .08.
Reick was charged with DUI and booked into the Sangamon County Jail, but released the next morning. He was due back in court on May 30.
In a statement after his arrest, Reick said he “made a stupid and regrettable decision.”
Reick’s arrest came about a month after Rep. Kambium Buckner (D-Chicago) also was arrested for DUI in Springfield, after police spotted his car stopped for several cycles at a traffic light, with Buckner asleep behind the wheel.
Buckner told police he was just exhausted, but he allegedly failed several field sobriety tests, and declined to provide a Breathalyzer test. Buckner has pleaded not guilty.