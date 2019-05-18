CHICAGO (CBS)– A 13-year-old was struck by a vehicle while riding his bike Saturday morning around 3 a.m. in the Village of Inverness.
According to police, the incident took place in the 100 block of Glencrest Drive on Route 59, south of Route 22. The teen was transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates.
Police said an unknown person gave the injured teen a boy a ride to his home.
Police said the boy’s parents woke up, found the boy seriously injured and called 9-1-1.
Shortly after arriving at St. Alexius Hospital the teen was transferred to Lurie Children’s Hospital in Chicago due to the extent of his injuries.
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the hit-and-run incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at 847-549-5200.