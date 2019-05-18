CHICAGO (CBS) — Rising temperatures could give way to severe thunderstorms Saturday afternoon across the Chicago area.
Temperatures which started in the 40s on Saturday could reach as high as the mid 80s, triggering showers and storms.
A line of showers moving in from Iowa could bring strong storms to the Chicago area by the afternoon, with a slight risk of severe storms for the city and most suburbs, and a slight risk in the far western and southwestern suburbs.
The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, with only a small tornado risk west of the city.
Storms could continue on Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s, before colder air settles in on Monday, with highs around 60.
Monday at least will bring a return of sunny skies for a day, before another chance of storms on Tuesday.