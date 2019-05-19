CHICAGO (CBS)– On Saturday morning, an active shooter drill interrupted a charity walk in Naperville.

A community was celebrating after raising more than $180,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, but shortly after group photos were taken, someone cried out.

“Run there’s an active shooter,” Tina Homelvig,a participant at the charity walk, said. “My heart did start racing and thought what could i do to save my child.”

The active shooter drill only lasted about a minute, but for some the panic felt much longer.

“You had terrified children that witnessed this that are scared and traumatized and afraid,” Homelvig said.

Homelvig was at the event with her 6-year-old son Lucas and 9-year-old daughter Hayley.

She said they were in a group of about a thousand people when panic hit the pavilion.

It was a drill, but they didn’t know at the time.

In a letter to the foundation, the Executive Director of the Naperville Park District apologized for the panic and anxiety the training drill caused.

The letter stated the park district tested the PA system multiple times and felt it was more than adequate to alert any and all on the riverwalk and did broadcast on multiple and repeated occasions this was only a drill.

“Not everyone heard the warning,” Homelvig said. “I don’t understand why that occurred here and to the length that it occurred.”

Park district representatives said if they drill again, they will likely shut down the nearby riverwalk area to avoid this scenario.

But Homelvig said the damage is already done, fortunately no was hurt in the miscommunication.

“This could have ended really badly,” she said.

The Naperville mayor said this will be part of future discussion in city council meetings.